SmartCash Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $430,065.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,854.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.14 or 0.07225820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.36 or 0.01394185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.00 or 0.00392386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00125721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.31 or 0.00551358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.80 or 0.00478873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.00340394 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.