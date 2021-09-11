Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Smith-Midland worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

In related news, Director Rodney I. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $76,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney I. Smith sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $134,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $302,029. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Smith-Midland stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.65. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Smith-Midland Profile

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.