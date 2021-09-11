Smith Salley & Associates Acquires Shares of 3,041 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

