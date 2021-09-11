Smith Salley & Associates Makes New Investment in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUNS opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $248.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

