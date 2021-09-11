SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLMD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 483,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $289.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.41. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.