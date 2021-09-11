Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.0%.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 255.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

