Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

SSBK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SSBK opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.