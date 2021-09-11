SparksPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $31,529.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,522,927 coins and its circulating supply is 10,408,231 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

