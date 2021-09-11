SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

