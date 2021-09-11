Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Spire stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Spire has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $12.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.
Spire Company Profile
