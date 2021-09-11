Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Spire has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $12.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

