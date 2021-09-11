Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.60.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $128.25 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -278.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,698 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.