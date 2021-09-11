SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$32.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.45.

A number of research firms have commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down C$0.61 on Monday, hitting C$19.51. 327,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.09. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.29 and a twelve month high of C$30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

