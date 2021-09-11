Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 344 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $206,232,131 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $328.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.12 and a 200-day moving average of $368.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.62 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

