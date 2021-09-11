Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,960 Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHIQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter.

CHIQ opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

