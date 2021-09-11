Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in The AES in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES opened at $23.77 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

