Stelac Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $257.55 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $225.47 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.92.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

