Step Hero (HERO) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,594,863 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

