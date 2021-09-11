Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 56.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,917 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 65.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 105,606 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $166.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.13. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

