STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.22 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97. STERIS has a 52-week low of $161.62 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

