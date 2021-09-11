Steven W. Berglund Sells 50,000 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.