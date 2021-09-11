Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 4,400 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 4.62% of Investar worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Investar by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

ISTR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 12,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $226.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

