Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce $547.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $443.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $2,436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 472,977 shares of company stock valued at $26,705,083. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.48. 2,631,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

