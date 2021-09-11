Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,211 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,210% compared to the average daily volume of 856 put options.

Shares of AOUT opened at $25.90 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOUT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

