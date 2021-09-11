Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

