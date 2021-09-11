Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 48,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,642 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.06.

