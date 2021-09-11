Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 8,112 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,227,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after acquiring an additional 61,872 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 827,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.30. 10,211,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,146,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.