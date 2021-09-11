Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock worth $3,394,777,167 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

