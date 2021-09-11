Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,542,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.49.

