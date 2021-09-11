Strike (STRK) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Strike has a market capitalization of $177.45 million and $13.03 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $59.76 or 0.00131922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00063925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00125717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00180983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,143.94 or 0.99651270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.25 or 0.07064280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.83 or 0.00842858 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

