Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

SUBCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price target (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,802. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.