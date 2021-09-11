Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.52)-($0.51) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $18.21 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $106,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

