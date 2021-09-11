Sun Life Financial INC Has $613,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in American Express were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Express by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.72. 2,943,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

