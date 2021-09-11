Sun Life Financial INC Sells 105 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.1% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after buying an additional 131,829 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

TMO traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $571.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,853. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.80 and a 52 week high of $575.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

