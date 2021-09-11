Sun Life Financial INC Sells 611 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,544. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

