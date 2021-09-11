Sun Life Financial INC Sells 802 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.4% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,605,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,158,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.27. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

