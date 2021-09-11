Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$65.40. 1,600,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

