Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Up to $5.52

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.68. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1,633 shares.

SUNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.