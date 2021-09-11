Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $26,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

