Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 408,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,645,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

