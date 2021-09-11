Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 18.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGRY stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

