SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Raised by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of SVB Financial Group worth $30,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $591.60. The stock had a trading volume of 317,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.06 and its 200 day moving average is $552.32. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.34.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares valued at $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

