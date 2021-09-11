Swiss National Bank Has $12.87 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 443,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,984,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HALO shares. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

