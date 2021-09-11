Swiss National Bank Has $13.26 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Primerica worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth $7,678,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.61. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $1,400,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

