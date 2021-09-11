Swiss National Bank Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

