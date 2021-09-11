Swiss National Bank Sells 11,800 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 474.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 157.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 303,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 16,518.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,128 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $31.16 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

