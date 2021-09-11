Swiss National Bank Sells 12,600 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 254,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 560.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

NYSE AEO opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

