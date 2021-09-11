Swisscom’s (SCMWY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.