Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYF. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.93.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

