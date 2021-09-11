Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,049,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,172. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.