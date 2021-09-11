T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s FY2021 earnings at $12.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.60. The company had a trading volume of 871,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,342. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

